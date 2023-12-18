The deeper you get into LEGO Fortnite, the harder it is to go without the mode’s rarer resources. That means you’ll have to venture out to find these items. Here’s where to find Malachite in LEGO Fortnite and what you’ll use it for.

Where to Find Malachite in LEGO Fortnite

Just like how you have to travel to the Dry Valley biome to find Obsidian, Malachite can only be found in the Frostlands biome. Thankfully, you don’t have to travel into a cave to find this resource. Malachite appears all over cliffs and ledges in this freezing area, but you’ll need a few things to ensure you make it back in one piece.

The hardest part of collecting Malachite will be staying warm. It’ll be crucial to have items like Spicy Peppers so you can run around without freezing. Once you’re all warmed up, double-check that you have a Pickaxe of at least Epic rarity. You’ll be wasting your time if you go into the Frostlands with anything worse than that.

Finally, while it’s not essential, some Malachite can be tricky to reach in LEGO Fortnite, so bring along enough materials to build some stairs. It’s better to be safe than sorry when going after these green rock formations.

What Malachite Is Used for in LEGO Fortnite

Malachite isn’t used in as many recipes as Wood or even Copper, but one of the more useful ways to utilize it is in making Hearty Totems. The item’s description reads, “When full health, gain bonus health for a few seconds.” That may not sound all that important, but when up against a Brute, it can be the difference between life and death.

