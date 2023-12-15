LEGO Fortnite is, understandably, proving quite popular. But what if you want to play it with someone on another platform? If you’re wondering whether LEGO Fortnite is crossplay or cross-platform, here’s the answer.

Is LEGO Fortnite Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

LEGO Fortnite features crossplay, so you can play with anyone on any platform. There’s nothing to enable, either – crossplay is built in. So, if you’re on the PC and want to team up with someone on a Nintendo Switch, you can go ahead and do that. You can also have people on multiple different platforms playing with you at the same time.

You will have to invite people or share your island with them because, unlike some of Fortnite’s other modes, it doesn’t just funnel people into your island. But that’s for the best – you wouldn’t want to come back to find your island is a complete wasteland. So, LEGO Fortnite has crossplay/cross-platform support.

Related: Can You Make Guns in LEGO Fortnite?

Does LEGO Fortnite Support Cross-Progression?

But what if you’ve got different platforms you want to play LEGO Fortnite on? Can you carry your progress between them? Some games leave you juggling your progress between the various machines your game is installed on. Is that the case here?

Fortunately, LEGO Fortnite does support cross-progression, so you’re not going to have two parallel but different game saves. As long as each account is attached to your Epic Games account, you don’t have to worry. Your progress will be saved and mirrored through your Epic Games account.

If you buy an Xbox and have previously been playing on PC, connect your Xbox account to your Epic Games account, and when you log in on the Xbox, you should find you’ve got access to your same island, with all the things you’ve already built.

So, the answer to whether LEGO Fortnite is crossplay or cross-platform is yes, and it also supports cross-progression.