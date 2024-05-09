What is Tycoon Racers in Monopoly GO?

A new minigame is currently being tested for Monopoly GO in limited parts of the world. Similar to Partners events, players will team up to complete milestone levels for rewards. Here is everything to know about Tycoon Racers in Monopoly GO.

How Does Tycoon Racers Work in Monopoly GO?

The Tycoon Racers minigame in Monopoly GO requires players to team up in groups of four to compete against other groups for prizes. Below are the steps required to participate in Tycoon Racers as outlined on the Scopely website.

Create a team of four players including yourself

Collect board pickups for points

Use the dice popper to race

Complete laps around the board

Win races to get medals

The team with the most wins gets a grand prize

This event differs from Partners events in that players don’t work on four separate tasks with each partner. Instead, the team of four players works together against other teams of four. Additionally, it seems players can pick rewards, meaning that not all milestone rewards will be obtainable.

What Currency is Used For Progression in Tycoon Racers

Players will collect flags to race in Tycoon Racers. These are earned by collecting pickups around the board, opening free gifts, and completing Quick Wins. Additionally, they will likely be milestone rewards for Solo and Leaderboard events.

Every Tycoon Racers Stage in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers minigame takes place in four stages. Below is each stage and what must be done to progress.

Team-Up – Compile a team of your most trusted friends in the game. We suggest picking those who play frequently.

– Compile a team of your most trusted friends in the game. We suggest picking those who play frequently. Matchmaking – Teams with similar skill levels will be matched up to race.

– Teams with similar skill levels will be matched up to race. Race – Compete in races for rewards and medals.

– Compete in races for rewards and medals. Finale – Those with the most wins receive the grand prize.

Is The Tycoon Racers Minigame Available Now?

Currently, the Tycoon Racers minigame in Monopoly GO is in a testing phase. This means a select few regions have access to the event as it is tested for bugs and balancing. At this time, it isn’t known when the minigame will be available for all players.

