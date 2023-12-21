One of the most rewarding parts of LEGO Fortnite is watching your Village grow. Part of that process includes recruiting Villagers to help around the town. But how many villagers can you have in LEGO Fortnite?

How Many Villagers Can You Have in LEGO Fortnite?

Having a limit in what seems like a limitless mode can be frustrating. There’s so much to do, and you don’t want anything in your way when you’re trying to complete big projects. However, LEGO Fortnite does place a limit on the amount of Villagers you can assign to jobs in your Village. The number is five, but there is a small loophole you can exploit to get more help.

Players are allowed to build multiple Villages in LEGO Fortnite, so long as they’re far enough away from each other. The exact distance has yet to be discovered, but it’s probably a safe bet to set up shop in another biome. Once that’s done, you can populate your new Village with new Villagers. However, it’s important to note that each world is only permitted up to 15 Villagers. So, if you fill up all the slots in each Village, you’ll only have three Villages with Villagers.

Related: Can You Make Guns in LEGO Fortnite?

What Do Villagers Do in LEGO Fortnite?

As previously mentioned, Villagers can be assigned jobs, which can be pretty helpful. Most of them are able to collect resources and food, while others are even able to cook the food. They also act as a pretty good defense system from monsters. You’ll likely catch a Villager or two fighting off Skeletons in your Village if you haven’t taken care of them already.

If you’re interested in more LEGO Fortnite content, here’s a guide on where to find Cooper in the new mode.