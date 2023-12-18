Getting the best materials within LEGO Fortnite mode can often be difficult, especially when it comes to rare minerals. But if you’re on the lookout for Copper, we have everything you need to know. Here’s where to find Copper in LEGO Fortnite and what the material can be used for.

How to Find Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Copper can be found in the Dry Valley biome on the LEGO Fortnite map, specifically in caves that exclusively spawn in this desert area. Look for ores that look like hard brownish metal, not to be mistaken for the Brightcores or Obsidian present in these caves (which you should also mine, as we’ll explain later). To mine the Copper, you’ll need a Rare Pickaxe, and to handle the hot temperatures, make sure that you have at least two of the following items: a Cool-Headed Charm, a Snowberry Shakes, and regular Snowberries. And be sure to grab an Uncommon (or higher) Sword, as the fiery caves are filled with armored skeletons that hurl very lethal dynamite at you.

The Copper deposits should be plentiful in the Dry Valley caves. Moreover, each spot should give you a good amount of Copper. Having just one Rare Pickaxe makes the dangerous venture worth it. But what can you use Copper for? Why the hassle? Well, we have all the answers.

What Copper Is Used For in LEGO Fortnite

Copper is a vital material for reaching the next level in LEGO Fortnite. When you get Copper, you can now make a variety of Rare and Epic items previously unattainable. The first thing you should do is create a Metal Smelter, which will allow you to make Copper Bars by using both Copper and Brightcore. To make one, you’ll need 15 Brightcore, 35 Obsidian Slabs, and three Blastcores from desert cave Rollers. With Copper Bars, you can now create items such as the Rare Longsword and Shovel. You can also upgrade the Crafting Bench to Epic using the Copper Bars.

For those who enjoy creating and furnishing buildings in LEGO Fortnite, Copper offers a wide array of new options. Using Copper Bars, you can make Metal Lanterns, Large Chests, Cooking Utensils, and Wooden Crates. Those are mostly purely aesthetic additions, except for the larger storage (which is most definitely worthwhile). Under the utility section, a new machine can now be made – Ovens. Ovens allow you to make more advanced and heavier foods that hold off hunger longer than the typical options. Suffice it to say, Copper Bars are a very important part of LEGO Fortnite, so be sure to stock up.

If you want to know more about LEGO Fortnite, check out how to get Knotroot Rods.