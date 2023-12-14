One of the best parts of LEGO Fortnite is building your Village and watching it grow. Part of that process is recruiting Villagers to live and work in your base of operations. Here are the best Villagers in LEGO Fortnite, ranked.

Best Villagers in LEGO Fortnite, Ranked

The most important thing to know about Villagers is that they all do the same things. Some may be better at certain tasks than others, but they all do jobs around town. They will appear as you upgrade your Village and be willing to live there and work so long as you have a bed available. That means that any ranking list will be based on personal experiences, and, boy, do I have some for you.

5) Roan

Roan appeared pretty early in the Village I share with my friends, and given that we didn’t have many Villagers, I was eager to recruit her. I set up her bed in my house and got her to agree to stay, but that feeling of accomplishment didn’t last long. I would always find Roan hanging out at the bar in my house, and even after I sent her to do work, she’d return pretty quickly after and not with much.

4) Peely

Peely is a staple of Fortnite. In fact, his disappearance is a massive part of Chapter 5’s story. So, when Peely recently appeared in my Village, I was ecstatic to bring him into the fold. He hasn’t had much time to leave an impression, however, so that’s why he’s near the bottom of the list. But I’m sure as time goes on, he will become a vital member of the community.

3) Beef Boss

Any player would be lucky to have a Fortnite icon like Beef Boss live in their Village. He’s a hard worker and always has a good piece of advice to share. Unfortunately, he’s not much of a self-starter, which can prove frustrating, as he’s always following people around and asking for more work. That’s not the case for the Villagers above him on this list.

2) Sparkplug

Sparkplug may not be the most important Fortnite character, but she gives it her all no matter what. Whenever I load in, Sparkplug is either off on a mission or working on something in the Village. Now, it could be that my friends are constantly putting her to work when I’m not online, but she’s proven her worth on more than one occasion.

1) Meowscles

No Villager has done more for me than Meowscles. Since LEGO Fortnite came out, I’ve been spending a lot of time on the game, taking screenshots for articles and exploring the world. The only issue with that has been I’ve been my leaving my character alone for long periods of time as I work, which has allowed creatures to attack me. And whenever I return to the game, Mewoscles is standing next to me near a pile of bones. Get yourself a Meowscles.

