Do you need to know how to get Aqua Sacs in Monster Hunter: World? Of course you do. Otherwise, it’d be strange that you’d found your way here. We’ve got the knowledge you seek right here, so let’s find out what Aqua Sacs do and how to get them.

How to Get Aqua Sacs in Monster Hunter: World

The Aqua Sac is an item you can get from the slippery piscine wyvern called Jyuratodus. This monster uses mud to capture and slow down the things it is hunting, and it can be an annoying fight until you’re used to not only dodging the mud it flings around but also taking items with you to cure the Waterblight it can inflict on you and any other hunters.

To get the Aqua Sac, you simply need to hunt the Jyuratodus in low-rank quests. If you’re having trouble finding it, make sure to go to the Wildspire Wastes. You can find it during investigations, from the Tailraider Safari, or you can just repeatedly take on The Piscine Problem quest to hunt this slippery beast as your main target.

How to Use Aqua Sacs in Monster Hunter: World

Aqua Sacs in Monster Hunter: World can be used to craft a plethora of different weapons and armor pieces. Each of these has a water theme of some kind, and you’ll only need one per item, which makes getting them a little bit less stressful than some other items in the game. A lot of these weapons can be turned into even stronger ones later on in higher ranks as well, so there’s no harm in making them if they’re in a weapon type you like.

Aqua Arrow I – Bow

Aqua Assault I – Heavy Bowgun

Aqua Bagpipe I – Hunting Horn

Aqua Hammer I – Hammer

Aqua Horn I – Lance

Aqua Messer I – Sword

Aqua Rod I – Insect Glaive

Aqua Slasher I – Great Sword

Madness Axe I – Switch Axe

Madness Gunlance I – Gunlance

Madness Pangas I – Dual Blades

Madness Rifle I – Light Bowgun

Mudslide Blade I – Charge Blade

Jyura Shotel I – Long Sword

The armor side of things is less clear-cut. While it can be useful to have specific elemental resistances in the early game, it’s generally not worth farming for unless you’re really struggling against a monster. We’d always recommend leaving armor farming until later in the game.

Butterfly Brachia – Arms Armor

Jyura Mail – Mail Armor

Jyura Coil – Waist Armor

King Beetle Brachia – Arms Armor