Spirittea has you running a bathhouse for ghosts, which can be a little tiring. Thankfully, you don’t have to do it on your own! If you’re wondering how to get bathhouse helpers in Spirittea, here’s the answer.

How to Get Bathhouse Helpers in Spirittea

If you want to get bathhouse helpers, you’re going to have to make friends first. You need to befriend a villager. Once you’ve reached maximum friendship with them, you can employ them in your Spirittea bathhouse.

No, I’m not making this up. You fake interest in people and do activities with them just so they’ll work for you. And, unless I’m missing something, you don’t pay them a penny. So, if you want bathhouse helpers, here’s what you need to do.

Find someone (I chose Sujin) and talk to them a few times. Their friendship will go up a little with each conversation.

After a few conversations, ask them to do an activity with you when they’re not working their job. Each character has two activities you can take them on. You’ll need to have bought the appropriate tool, whether that’s a butterfly net for bug catching, a shovel for digging, or a fishing rod for fishing.

Complete the activity and you’ll see their friendship bar rise. Different activities offer different friendship boosts. With Sujin, bug catching gave me the most friendship, though bugs weren’t easy to find. Some activities, such as taking your ‘friend’ to the restaurant cost money.

Keep repeating the activity, and you’ll level up your friendship. You go from an empty heart to a yellow heart to a silver heart to a red heart. Fill the bar when you’ve got a red heart and you’ll max out your friendship, becoming best friends.

You may have to spend a few days doing this, but when you have maxed out your friendship you’re nearly there. Your friend may initiate conversation or you might have to track them down and talk to them. Either way, you’ll bring up the subject of the bathhouse and they’ll become a helper.

That’s it. I’ve yet to discover if there’s a way to unfriend bathhouse helpers because it seems as if once you’ve best friended them you can’t do any more activities with them. And they’ll be your best friend, and dogsbody, forever.

How to Assign Bathhouse Helpers in Spirittea

Once you’ve got a helper on board, they’ll go about their normal routine. There’s no need to gather everyone together when you want to open the bathhouse. Instead, just go to the bathhouse and when you’re ready you’ll see a special screen pop up, as below.

You can only assign one person to any one task. But in the case of towels, the game breaks it down into two jobs — one washing towels, one running them back and forth. And that’s how you get and assign bathhouse helpers in Spirittea.