Codes
Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 19, 2024 06:28 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

We added new codes!

Anime RNG Battlegrounds is an exciting RNG experience that blends combat and parkour. You roll for auras, but you’ll also fight enemies and free-run across the map. Once the game is out, you’ll also have Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes that give free Rolls, Gems, Potions, and more!

All Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes List

Active Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes

  • HowMuchRolls?: Use for x10k Rolls (Only for Testers)
  • HowMuchPotions?: Use for x100 of every Potion (Only for Testers)
  • HowMuchGems?: Use for x100k Gems (Only for Testers)

Expired Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime RNG Battlegrounds

Anime RNG Battlegrounds is currently a private experience that is only available to testers and the developer. Once the game is released, we will update this article with the latest news regarding the code redemption system and post all the active codes. Until then, we will have to be patient and wait for the official release.

You can find a bunch of other codes by exploring the rest of our website—check out our Anime RNG Codes and Blades of Chance Codes articles as well!

