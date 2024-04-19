Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 We added new codes!

Anime RNG Battlegrounds is an exciting RNG experience that blends combat and parkour. You roll for auras, but you’ll also fight enemies and free-run across the map. Once the game is out, you’ll also have Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes that give free Rolls, Gems, Potions, and more!

All Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes List

Active Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes

HowMuchRolls? : Use for x10k Rolls (Only for Testers)

: Use for x10k Rolls HowMuchPotions? : Use for x100 of every Potion (Only for Testers)

: Use for x100 of every Potion HowMuchGems?: Use for x100k Gems (Only for Testers)

Expired Anime RNG Battlegrounds Codes

There are currently no expired Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime RNG Battlegrounds

Anime RNG Battlegrounds is currently a private experience that is only available to testers and the developer. Once the game is released, we will update this article with the latest news regarding the code redemption system and post all the active codes. Until then, we will have to be patient and wait for the official release.

