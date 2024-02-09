How to Get Blaze Howl in Palworld

Blazehowl is one of the best Fire-type Pals you can get in Palworld for combat, kindling, and breeding into its stronger blue-flame variant, Blazehowl Noct. It’s an overall strong choice but can be tricky to get, so here’s how to find and catch Blazehowl and breed it in Palworld.

How & Where to Catch Blazehowl in Palworld

You can find Blazehowl roaming the southwestern island of Palworld, which is home to a volcano region teeming with other rare creatures like Fenglope.

You can venture here during the daytime to encounter Blazehowl on the island’s west side. Before heading here, equip Heat Resistant Armor and bring Water-type Pals. And, as a warning, this is a dangerous area with level 30 enemies, so make sure you’re at the proper level.

Usually, you’ll find Blazehowl hanging around north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer fast travel point on the volcanic island. Once you discover the creature, use a Water-type Pal at least level 30 or above to bring down its health bit by bit, then use a Giga Sphere or any other high-quality Pal Sphere to catch Blazehowl. If all else fails, you could use a regular Pal Sphere for a slim chance of capturing Blazehowl in Palworld.

After successfully catching it, you can unlock Blazehowl’s Partner Skill via the Technology Tree, Hellflame Lion, to ride it and benefit from earning additional drops when defeating Grass-type Pals while Blazehowl is on the battlefield.

How to Breed Blazehowl in Palworld

Instead of catching Blazehowl, you could breed the Fire-type lion with a combination of Pals. For instance, one Redditor shared that breeding Penking and Melpaca gave them an egg that hatched a Blazehowl. You could also combine Blazamut and Lifmunk or Jetragon and Pengullet.

As a warning, breeding is very random, so odds are you might not get a Blazehowl instantly. Although, judging that it’s a higher-leveled creature, it doesn’t hurt to try these combinations to score a Blazehowl early into Palworld.

How to Get a Blazehowl Noct in Palworld

Now, if you’re trying to breed a Blazehowl into its Dark/Fire-type version, Blazehowl Noct, combine the lion creature with Felbat. You’ll still have to deal with RNG here, but if you’re lucky, you should get Blazehowl Noct. Otherwise, you could head back to the same area where you’d find a Blazehowl on the volcano island and explore at night to find this blue-flame creature.

Palworld Early Access is available now.