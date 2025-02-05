Forgot password
How to Get Brunswick’s Armour in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Lion’s Crest Quest Guide)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:56 pm

If you pre-ordered the game, you’ll be able to access a bonus quest which rewards you with some pretty sweet rewards. Here’s how to start and complete The Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Start The Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

As soon as you’re done with the tutorial section in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and gain access to the open-world, speak with the scribe Gaibl in Troskowitz to start The Lion’s Crest. He’ll give you a riddle, as well as the smithing recipe for Brunswick’s polearm. You’ll need to gather the materials yourself, but you can craft the weapon at the blacksmith’s forge.

The Lion’s Crest Riddle Solution

Now, let’s talk about the riddle itself, which reads as follows:

“Take your leave of crone and maiden, standing tall behind the gates, boldly go towards true midnight, in caverns cold your prize awaits. Pass through the hall of forest kings, hidden deep from hunters’ gaze, standing tall two guards of stone, behind who yearned for treasure lays. Between then stands a mighty rock, a subtle niche yet deeper still, a place to give one’s heart to God, behold my armour gleaming still.”

The Crone Tower and Maiden Tower are located in Trosky Castle, and you’ll want to leave the castle through the northern gates. Keep heading up north until you go through the forest.

Keep following the road, and keep an eye on the left side of the path. You’ll quickly spot some rocky formations with small crevices that you can actually walk through. Pass through the walks, and you’ll come across a cave that houses a chapel. Examine the cross sitting on the rock next to it to find the first piece of Brunswick’s Armour, along with two treasure maps to help continue with the quest.

Map 1

The first treasure map requires you to continue following the road that led you to the chapel. Keep going west until you reach the crossroads. From here, head north into the woods to find a wolf den. Look for the trees just above the den to find a bag with the second piece of Brunswick’s armour.

Map 2

The second map leads you to the small outpost at Vidlak Pond. Follow the path behind the fisherman’s house and look out for another large rock formation along the cliffs. Head up to the rocks and you’ll find a chest next to the cross.

Map 3

For the third map, fast travel to Zhelejov and head to the tavern and leave the settlement. Cross the two bridges leading you towards Tachov, but right after the second bridge, look for a small path that leads you towards the river and the forest. Follow this path until you see a hill, and examine the large tree on top of the hill to find some bones. You’ll also find a bag that houses the armour.

Map 4

The fourth and final map will take you to a hill located between the Nomads’ Camp and Bozhena’s Hut. While on the hill, look out for more rocks with a cross sitting on top, and you’ll be rewarded with the final piece of Brunswick’s armour.

And that’s how to start and complete the Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
