Pokemon GO Players Have Found a Way to Guarantee Critical Catches

If you’re still very much into Pokémon GO, you probably have your throwing motion down pat. But there’s always room for improvement. Pokémon GO players have found a way to guarantee critical catches.

Released in 2016, Pokémon GO took the world by storm, forcing gamers to head out into the real world to catch their favorite Pokémon and prove to the world they were the very best. The mobile game’s player count has dropped in the last few years, but diehards are still trying to find ways to make the game easier, including finding a method to guarantee critical catches.

The process was posted in r/TheSilphRoad by user Zombie_Alpaca_Lips, who made sure to clarify that the method has been tested. “Long story short: If you throw an excellent throw on a Pokemon while the catch circle is at its smallest possible point, it will be a guaranteed critical catch,” they said. “More specific details including several videos I shot while making the post are on that thread. Several people have already tried it and verified that it works. While I haven’t tested it out on raids, I’ve heard back at least from one person that it works on raids, too.”

The user also provided specific scenarios in which the method should be used. “The effect on catching regular Pokemon is pretty negligible, and actually slower than normal catching in most cases, this could very well be a big thing for people with good accuracy in catching for raids and other difficult catches like Galarian birds,” they added.

The post mentions that it may take some time to perfect this method, but if you’re still grinding the game and looking for a trick to ensure more critical catches, this appears to be the way to do it.