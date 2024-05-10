Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Get Driftwood in Hades 2

Published: May 9, 2024

There are a lot more materials and resources to collect in Hades 2 than in its predecessor, and keeping track of them can be a little tough. Here’s how to get Driftwood in Hades 2.

Hades 2 Driftwood Location

Driftwood is a Greenery-type item that you can get while exploring the Rift of Thessaly, which is the second zone in the Surface. So if you’re still fairly early on in the game, you don’t have to worry about this for a while, as unlocking the Surface and actually surviving in it will require you to defeat Chronos.

That said, once you have unlocked the Incantation required to breathe on the Surface, make your way through the biomes until you get to the second one, which is set on a ship. While in the Rift of Thessaly, look out for shining nodes that you can interact with. Melinoe will be able to gather Driftwood by hand.

a screenshot of the rift of thessaly biome in hades 2

With all that out of the way, though, it is still possible to access the Surface early, particularly if you just want to rush for resources that you need for other tools like the fishing rod. Melinoe will only be able to survive for a few minutes in the Surface, so don’t expect to get too far during these suicide runs.

What Driftwood Is Used For

Driftwood has two primary purposes in Hades 2:

  • For activating Incantations at the Cauldron
  • For unlocking Weapon Aspects

After you’ve unlocked all weapons in Hades 2, you’ll get a new Incantation after beating Hecate again, which will let you purchase Weapon Aspects. These will allow you to modify your weapons and pick out the ones that best suit your play style.

Generally speaking, Driftwood and Weapon Aspects are more of a late-game thing, so if you’re still battling your way into the Underworld, you won’t have to worry about this until much later.

And that’s how to get Driftwood in Hades 2.

Hades II
