How To get Fat Yoshi In Super Mario RPG

One of the most iconic characters of Super Mario RPG is Fat Yoshi, who can be hard to find if playing casually. Finding the pudgy pal requires a bit of patience and creative thinking. Here’s how to find Fat Yoshi in Super Mario RPG and what he gives you!

How Do I Find Fat Yoshi?

Fat Yoshi can be found on Yo’ster Isle, an optional area in Super Mario RPG that you can access after getting hold of the second Star Piece. Once on the island, you have to complete the minigame where you race against the bully Yoshi, Boshi. Afterward, you’ll gain access to Yoshi Cookies and can bet them for increased amounts of the delicious confectionery.

Next, you’ll need to progress through the game until you finish the events at Marrymore. Now, if you go back to Yo’ster Isle, a little baby Yoshi will be waiting for you asking for cookies. The goal now is to feed the baby Yoshi 30 Yoshi Cookies to make him nice and fat.

The game encourages you to bet your stockpile of Yoshi Cookies in Yoshi races, either by racing yourself or betting on races, but there’s a much easier and simpler way to get 30 Yoshi Cookies. Next to the baby Yoshi is a red Yoshi that will give you three Yoshi Cookies whenever you run out. To make the baby Yoshi nice and plump, just visit the nearby red Yoshi, get three Yoshi Cookies, feed them to the baby Yoshi, then rinse and repeat until you reach the needed amount. Then, simply leave the area and return and the baby Yoshi would have become Fat Yoshi!

What Does Fat Yoshi Do?

Now that you have access to Fat Yoshi, you can keep giving him Yoshi Cookies to receive rewards. However, you won’t be able to simply jank the system by running back and forth between the Red Yoshi and the now Fat Yoshi. Instead, you’ll need to give the Fat Yoshi Yoshi Cookies in increments of 10 in return for some solid items, some of which you could previously only get from trading Frog Coins. The items you can get from Fat Yoshi are as follows:

10 Yoshi Cookies At Once: A Red Essence, Yoshi-Ade, Energizer, or Bracer

20 Yoshi Cookies At Once: A Red Essence

30 Yoshi Cookies At Once: A Frog Coin (Becomes 50 Yoshi Cookies after receiving the first Frog Coin)

And that’s how you get access to Fat Yoshi in Super Mario RPG!