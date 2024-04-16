How to Get Fierce Tyrant’s Outfit in FFXIV

PvP may be largely regarded as a joke in Final Fantasy XIV, but every now and then, you just gotta dip your toes in for some exclusive rewards. Here’s how to get the Fierce Tyrant’s attire set in FFXIV.

Unlocking the Fierce Tyrant’s Attire Coffer in FFXIV

To get the Fierce Tyrant’s set in FFXIV, you need to reach rank 25 in the Series 5 Malmstones, which basically means you need to keep playing PvP modes until you hit rank 25.

This sounds like a lot of work, but it’s really not. It just takes a bit of time, though it can be a slog if you don’t enjoy PvP. To get to rank 25, you just need to play any of the following three PvP modes until you get there:

Crystalline Conflict

Frontlines

Rival Wings

It doesn’t really matter whether you win or lose, as you’ll still get job experience as well as progression points to take you to the next rank in the Malmstones. I’d recommend doing the daily PvP roulettes and casual Crystalline Conflict matches as these will go by much quicker, allowing you to hit rank 25 sooner.

How to Unlock PvP in FFXIV

Just in case you’re still rather new to FFXIV, let’s talk about how to actually unlock PvP. First, you need to have a combat class at level 30 and have your Soul Crystal unlocked. With the Soul Crystal equipped, speak with the following NPCs to unlock the three PvP modes:

Crystalline Conflict: Speak with Gungi Zelungi in the Wolves’ Den and complete the Crystal (Line’s) Call quest.

Speak with Gungi Zelungi in the Wolves’ Den and complete the Crystal (Line’s) Call quest. Rival Wings: Speak with Softknox in the Wolves’ Den and complete the Earning Your Wings quest.

Speak with Softknox in the Wolves’ Den and complete the Earning Your Wings quest. Frontline: Complete the Grand Company quest titled Like Civilized Men and Women. Your GC NPC is located at whichever your starting city was, i.e. Gridania, Limsa Lominsa, or Ul’Dah.

If you haven’t unlocked the Wolves’ Den yet, you can do this by heading to the Moraby Drydocks in the La Noscea region, and use the Ferry to get there. Once there, you can activate the Wolves’ Den Aetheryte, allowing you to teleport over whenever you want.

Once you’ve done this, you can then access all three PvP modes from your Duty Finder. Now, you’re all set to start PvP-ing and get to rank 25 for that Fierce Tyrant’s coffer. Do note that there is a time limit on this. You’ll have until the release of the Dawntrail expansion in July before the Series rolls over, so don’t miss out on it. It’s possible that the Fierce Tyrant’s set may come back in the future in a Moogle Treasure Trove, but there are no guarantees.

