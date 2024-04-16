Image Source: Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Fierce Tyrant’s Outfit in FFXIV

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 09:33 pm

PvP may be largely regarded as a joke in Final Fantasy XIV, but every now and then, you just gotta dip your toes in for some exclusive rewards. Here’s how to get the Fierce Tyrant’s attire set in FFXIV.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking the Fierce Tyrant’s Attire Coffer in FFXIV

To get the Fierce Tyrant’s set in FFXIV, you need to reach rank 25 in the Series 5 Malmstones, which basically means you need to keep playing PvP modes until you hit rank 25.

hitting rank 25 in pvp for fierce tyrant in ffixv

This sounds like a lot of work, but it’s really not. It just takes a bit of time, though it can be a slog if you don’t enjoy PvP. To get to rank 25, you just need to play any of the following three PvP modes until you get there:

  • Crystalline Conflict
  • Frontlines
  • Rival Wings

It doesn’t really matter whether you win or lose, as you’ll still get job experience as well as progression points to take you to the next rank in the Malmstones. I’d recommend doing the daily PvP roulettes and casual Crystalline Conflict matches as these will go by much quicker, allowing you to hit rank 25 sooner.

How to Unlock PvP in FFXIV

Just in case you’re still rather new to FFXIV, let’s talk about how to actually unlock PvP. First, you need to have a combat class at level 30 and have your Soul Crystal unlocked. With the Soul Crystal equipped, speak with the following NPCs to unlock the three PvP modes:

  • Crystalline Conflict: Speak with Gungi Zelungi in the Wolves’ Den and complete the Crystal (Line’s) Call quest.
  • Rival Wings: Speak with Softknox in the Wolves’ Den and complete the Earning Your Wings quest.
  • Frontline: Complete the Grand Company quest titled Like Civilized Men and Women. Your GC NPC is located at whichever your starting city was, i.e. Gridania, Limsa Lominsa, or Ul’Dah.

If you haven’t unlocked the Wolves’ Den yet, you can do this by heading to the Moraby Drydocks in the La Noscea region, and use the Ferry to get there. Once there, you can activate the Wolves’ Den Aetheryte, allowing you to teleport over whenever you want.

Once you’ve done this, you can then access all three PvP modes from your Duty Finder. Now, you’re all set to start PvP-ing and get to rank 25 for that Fierce Tyrant’s coffer. Do note that there is a time limit on this. You’ll have until the release of the Dawntrail expansion in July before the Series rolls over, so don’t miss out on it. It’s possible that the Fierce Tyrant’s set may come back in the future in a Moogle Treasure Trove, but there are no guarantees.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fallout Season 1 Vault 33 Experiment Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1 Vault 33 Experiment Explained
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where to Use the Eerie Building Block in Honkai: Star Rail
Star Rail Eerie Building Block Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Use the Eerie Building Block in Honkai: Star Rail
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Smite 2 Ascension Pass Explained
Smite 2 Ascension Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Smite 2 Ascension Pass Explained
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fallout Season 1 Vault 33 Experiment Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1 Vault 33 Experiment Explained
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where to Use the Eerie Building Block in Honkai: Star Rail
Star Rail Eerie Building Block Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Use the Eerie Building Block in Honkai: Star Rail
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Smite 2 Ascension Pass Explained
Smite 2 Ascension Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Smite 2 Ascension Pass Explained
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].