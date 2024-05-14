Occultist Vendor in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4

Never enough souls for upgrades.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: May 14, 2024 04:44 pm

Forgotten Souls have been an essential resource for upgrades in Diablo 4 since release, and they’ve only come from one source until Season 4 shook things up. Now that the loot has been reborn, a few different ways exist to get this resource.

Diablo 4: How to Get Forgotten Souls

Forgotten Souls within inventory.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Forgotten Souls can be earned from Whisper Bounties, Helltide events, and rare drops from Elite enemies. In the past, these souls were only available in Helltides through various methods, which are still available. You can open up Tortured Gifts with Aberrant Cinders for at least two souls each time. Zone events within the Helltide and Screaming Hell Veins are also great ways to get a hold of the Forgotten Souls. With the update to Helltides in Season 4, you’ll be grinding for these regardless.

You can earn souls outside the tides by completing Whisper Bounties in Diablo 4. As always, every time you fill 10 bars of the Whispers of the Dead, you earn a Whisper Cache from the Tree of Whispers. Each time you speak to the tree, you get three random options for the cache you want. Even with different names, though, they all have materials they drop. Souls will be one of those materials that drop going forward.

Where to Get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4:

  • Screaming Hell Veins in Helltides
  • Opening chests in Helltides.
  • Completing Whisper Bounties.
  • Rare drops from killing Elites.

The last way to earn Forgotten Souls is by killing Elite enemies. There are Elite enemies in nearly every corner of Sanctuary, and they appear everywhere in World Tier 4. They offer another passive way to earn the souls as a resource, but it won’t be reliable. Because it’s considered a rare drop, most Elites will not drop any souls. Think of it like a nice bonus as you grind through hordes of demons. It never hurts to have a few more upgrade materials.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Diablo IV
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.