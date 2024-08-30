How To Get Free Pickaxes for Mermaid Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO

Getting through all 20 levels of the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO can feel like an impossible task, especially if you’re running low on pickaxes. Thankfully, there are many ways to get free ones, so dig in and see how to do so.

How To Get More Pickaxes During the Monopoly GO Mermaid Treasures Dig Event

If you’re looking to get more pickaxes, you’re not on your own here. Check out our tips to see how you can get plenty of free pickaxes during the Mermaid Treasures event in Monopoly GO.

Jump Into Events & Tournaments

Image via The Escapist

One of the easiest ways to rack up plenty of Pickaxes is to participate in Tournaments and Events. Pickaxes are always a prize given away during Dig Events, so you’ll have plenty of chances to get your hands on them. For example, the Atlantean Adventures event offers over 200 pickaxes as prizes, with even more being handed out via the Daily Tournaments that are going on, so you’ll always have a chance to claim at least a few.

Do Your Daily Quick Wins

Another easy way to claim some free pickaxes is by participating in the daily Quick Wins, found in the bottom left of your screen. There are three simple quests that you can partake in that will grant you pickaxes, alongside cash and stickers to complete your albums. Without a doubt, this is the easiest way to get a few extra pickaxes that you can use to finish off the board that you’re currently stuck on.

Participate in the Dig Event

Funny enough, one of the other ways you can unlock more pickaxes is by participating in the Dig Event itself. The Mermaid Treasures Dig Event offers 20 levels of varying difficulty, but there are a few tiers that offer pickaxes as a reward. Sure, this won’t come in handy if you need just a few additional pickaxes to clear a board, but getting some extras after finishing off a level is a sweet treat.

Unfortunately, Scopely doesn’t hand out free pickaxes during these events, but they still do offer plenty of free dice links. Be sure to check out our page to keep your dice looking healthy as you scurry around the board in search of even more pickaxes to finish off this event in style.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

