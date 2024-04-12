How To Get Free Avatar Appa Glider In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has been flipped on its head as Avatar the Last Airbender has taken over the otherwise Greek mythology-themed season. New cosmetics and NPCs from the hit Nickelodeon show are crossing over with Fortnite, and that includes the sky bison Appa, who you can unlock for free as a glider.

Unlocking Appa Glide for free in Fortnite Chapter 5

Players have until 2 AM ET on May 3 to unlock Appa in Fortnite. Afterward, the glider will be gone forever, and you’ll miss out on your chance to get it for free. That said, you won’t be able to complete the challenges necessary to unlock the Appa Glider until April 25.

This is because there are six sets of quests based on the different Chakra from the animated series that are time-gated. A new set of quests unlocks every three days, and you must complete four quests from each set to unlock the next.

Once you complete four quests from each of the six Chakra, you will earn the Appa Glider for free in Fortnite.

When do Chakra Quests Go Live in Fortnite Chapter 5

At the time of writing, the Water Chakra Quests are the only ones available. Below is a list of dates and times for when the other five quest sets unlock:

Earth Chakra Quests – April 15 at 9 AM ET.

Fire Chakra Quests – April 18 at 9 AM ET.

Air Chakra Quests – April 22 at 9 AM ET.

Light Chakra Quests – April 25 at 9 AM ET

Sound Chakra Quests – April 25 at 9 AM ET

What are the Water Chakra Quests in Fortnite

There are six Water Chakra Quests, each rewarding the player with 350 Chi once completed.

Visit Elemental Shrine

Deal 1000 damage to opponents with waterbending

Land on water from the bus twice

Receive 25 passive healing with waterbending by entering water

Destroy a cabbage cart

Restore 500 Shield

And that’s everything there is to know about unlocking the free Appa Glider in Fortnite. We will continue to update this guide as more quests are made available.

