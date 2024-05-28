How to Get Gleamium in MultiVersus

Every free-to-play game needs a premium currency, and for MultiVersus, that comes in the form of Gleamium. This guide will cover how you can get your hands on some of the currency and what it can be used for.

How to Get Gleamium

Gleamium can be purchased with real money in the shop or earned in the Battle Pass. Only limited amounts of the currency can be earned in the free version of the Battle Pass. So players who don’t want to spend any money will need to use their gems wisely. Within the Season 1 pass, there are only two slots for Gleamium that are free and they add up to 300 in total. Players who purchase the full pass can end up with about 1,000 if all the tiers are unlocked. But 300 on its own won’t be enough to buy most of the items in the shop.

The other main method for getting Gleamium is to simply buy it. As the premium currency for MultiVersus, there are varying tiers you can purchase in the shop. Currently, the lowest purchase you can make is for 450 Gleamium, which costs $4.99. Of course, you can go much higher and pick up packs that reach $49.99 for a total of 6,000. If you look at what is on offer in the store, you’ll see exactly why the Battle Pass gems won’t get you too far.

Many of the skins in the shop can reach about 2,000 Gleamium. At a base level, that translates to over $20 for a Legendary variant. Some smaller items exist like announcer packs for 100 currency at a time, or even tags for 25. Players who want to save their money won’t have a chance of getting a Legendary skin without remaining frugal for seasons at a time. The good news is all the fighters can be unlocked by just playing the game. So paying is always just a luxury.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

