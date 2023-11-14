How to Get Gold Easily in Warcraft Rumble

Gold makes the world go round in Warcraft Rumble, allowing you to purchase new Minis, unit Talents, and several upgrades necessary to beat the challenges ahead. If you’re having trouble amassing coins, here’s a guide on how to get gold in Warcraft Rumble and farming tips.

Easiest Ways to Get Gold in Warcraft Rumble

Among the resources you’ll gather, gold is the most crucial asset in Warcraft Rumble. As mentioned, you can purchase Minis, Leaders, Talents, and rare upgrades with gold earned as a reward from various content. For instance, you can get gold after completing a campaign map for the first time, the PvP ranking system, and the Arclight Surge game mode. While there are options to score funds through content, you also could buy the resource with real money from the in-game cash shop through multiple offers to speed up your progression.

Initially, the easiest way to wrack up gold is by simply playing through the campaign maps and completing Faction quests in Warcraft Rumble.

Related: How to Reach Max Cap Fast in Warcraft Rumble (Guide)

“Clearing heroics with each Faction gives 200 gold (300g with booster),” explained one Redditor to players looking for ways to make easy money. “There are 15 areas with five bosses, so that’s 15,000g for all clears (22,500g with booster). Yes, it’s not accessible right away, but it is a major source.”

Eventually, you must turn toward PvP and Arclight Surge or spend some cash to get gold. To avoid cleaning out your wallet, I’d recommend wise spending and taking your time when buying Minis and Leaders and upgrading. Gold can be difficult to acquire once you get further into the game, so carefully consider how you build your deck and stick to leveling only your best Units.

Best Methods to Farm Gold in Warcraft Rumble

Unfortunately, even if you spend gold smartly, you’ll still be forced to acquire more money to keep pace with the difficulty in Warcraft Rumble. When this happens, turn toward PvP and weekly events like Arclight Surge. By clearing a single zone in Arclight Surge when it goes live every Saturday and Wednesday, you can get 300 gold and score more by finishing other areas before the event ends. Ranking up from doing PvP matches will also net you hundreds of gold.

Whenever low on funds, take advantage of both activities to maximize your earnings within a week if you’re trying to upgrade specific characters before taking on a challenging fight.