How to Get Infinite 1-Ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Players exploiting a Mario game to acquire infinite 1-Ups is as old as the franchise, and in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it seems easier to pull this off. If you’re curious, here are a few methods anyone could try to get infinite 1-Ups in Mario Wonder.

How to Get Infinite Lives in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By landing precise jumps on projectiles or enemies in quick succession, you can acquire infinite 1-Ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The trick does require some degree of skill, so it’s not the easiest thing, but it’s worth the effort if you’re hurting for extra lives.

One infinite 1-Up method proven to work on many Super Mario Bros. Wonder maps is to grab a Koopa shell and place it in the middle of two pipes that you can slide close together, then wall slide down to hop on top of the Koopa as many times as you want to get infinite 1-Ups. YouTuber Copycat has a short clip, which you can find below, showcasing the trick in action if you need a visual guide.

Comments on the video argued, “The absolute easiest way to do the shell-jump against the pipes is to do it with Yoshi,” despite the YouTuber using Mario in the clip. Moreover, a user explained it’s “important to keep the shell still and get the pipes as close as possible. Then just press against the red pipe and jump button when you are down on the shell.”

The video and this commenter have a similar explanation for this trick, so I’d recommend trying as your character of choice and then as Yoshi to see what works best for you.

In the same video, the content creator also reveals you can use the Parachute Cap badge with any character on the Scram, Skedaddler’s map to farm infinite lives from a Skedaddler’s projectiles.

A section on the map will allow you to corner a Skedaddler onto yellow barrels. You can use wall jumps and the Parachute Cap badge to goad the enemy into shooting an acorn, then simply time your landing on the projectile.

These methods are the easiest to wrack up infinite 1-Ups fast in Mario Wonder and can be done as soon as the first World. So, if you’re having issues on a challenging course or are running out of lives quickly, head back to earlier levels and try these tricks to get more 1-Ups without much hassle.

