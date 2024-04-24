How to Get Kills with Alternate Ammo in MW3

The week four Weekly Challenges have been released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and they’re mostly straightforward. However, if there’s one that might trip players up, it’s getting kills with Alternate Ammo equipped to a recommended weapon. If you’re struggling to complete this challenge, take a look at the guide below for a full explanation.

Recommended Videos

Getting Kills with Alternate Ammo in MW3

What this challenge is asking of players is to get kills using a different form of ammunition than the default ammo a recommended weapon uses. So if your assault rifle uses the 5.56 ammo type, you need to throw on some kind of alternate ammunition.

The only way to do this is by going into the gunsmith, equipping a weapon, and then clicking on the “Ammunition” slot in the gun’s loadout. Here, select any of the available Ammunition attachments, equip one, and then head into a match of MW3.

You also need to ensure the weapon you’re using is considered “recommended.” You can tell if a gun is recommended or not by looking at its icon in the gunsmith and seeing if it has a red background. If it does, then it’s recommended, but if it’s plain gray, you need to find another weapon to use. For the most part, a majority of the MW3 weapons are recommended, but there are some outliers, so you want to double-check.

Once you’ve equipped a new Ammunition attachment on a recommended gun, all that’s left to do is get 30 kills with it in MW3. These need to be actual Operator kills, so you can’t go into a mode like Invasion and kill AI enemies to complete the challenge.

After killing 30 real enemies in any mode across MW3 with different ammunition, the Weekly Challenge should be completed. If it doesn’t complete, double-check you’re using the Ammunition attachment slot and a recommended weapon. This challenge also only works in MW3, so you can’t go into Warzone or Zombies and complete the challenge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more