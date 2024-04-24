Binary Mortality Camo in MW3
How to Unlock Binary Mortality Camo in MW3: All Vortex Event Rewards

The newest event in MW3 delivers some fantastic rewards.
The newest event has gone live in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), and it’s called Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe. The event is centered around the Horsemen Vi.Rus Ultra Skin bundle and delivers the Binary Mortality camo as its primary reward. Here’s how to unlock the Binary Mortality camo in MW3.

All Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe Event Rewards in MW3

The Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event is one where all you need to do is play MW3, Warzone, or Zombies to earn the rewards. Each reward is associated with a specific amount of XP, and once you reach that amount of XP, you’ll unlock that specific reward. To unlock the Binary Mortality camo through the event, you have to earn a total of 548,500 XP while the event is live. If you reach that threshold, you’ll complete the Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event.

The Vortex event in MW3.

Before unlocking the Binary Mortality camo, though, there is a flurry of additional rewards you can earn along the way. You can see all of the available rewards and how much XP you need to earn them below:

  • Loadout (Weapon Sticker): 9,500 XP
  • Double Weapon XP Token: 21,500 XP
  • Point and Click (Large Decal): 36,500 XP
  • Double Battle Pass XP Token: 55,600 XP
  • Pop-Up, Pop-Off (Emblem): 79,500 XP
  • Going Viral (Large Decal): 109,700 XP
  • Got Hacked (Calling Card): 147,700 XP
  • Three Tier Skips for Battle Pass: 195,600 XP
  • Block Fly (Charm): 255,950 XP
  • Sneak’ In (Weapon Sticker): 332,000 XP
  • Error Code (Calling Card): 427,800 XP
  • Binary Mortality Camo: 548,500 XP

The Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event ends on May 8, so you have until then to earn the 548,500 XP necessary to earn all of the available rewards. If you purchase the Horsemen Vi.Rus Ultra Skin bundle from the shop, you’ll earn an extra 5,000 XP per every match you play during the event. The bundle costs 2,400 COD Points.

And that’s how to unlock the Binary Mortality camo in MW3 and all the Vortex event rewards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

