How to Get Long Range Throwing Knife Kills in MW3

We all know about longshot kills in Modern Warfare 3, but earning long range Throwing Knife kills is a different story. This guide will cover how you can get these trick shots out of the way for your latest challenge in the game.

Recommended Videos

MW3: How to Get Long Range Throwing Knife Kills

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Eliminate an enemy from at least 40 meters away to earn a long range Throwing Knife kill. At first, I thought the range for this challenge would be similar to submachine guns or handguns. Unfortunately, the distance is much further than you would think. It’s almost on par with what would be considered a longshot for a sniper rifle. Of course, that means this challenge is far more difficult than any gun longshots could ever be.

The most difficult part of the challenge is finding a good map. You need a spot that has plenty of range to work with and tons of foot traffic from other players. As I attempted to get my own long range Throwing Knife kills, some maps worked better than others. Places like Das Haus and Dome are some of the best options you can get. They have long sight lines with tons of potential for player spawns. Your goal should be to spawn, throw your knives, likely die, then try again.

Related: How to Earn the DNA Bomb Killstreak in MW3

To make the process easier, I would also make a class specifically for long range Throwing Knife kills in MW3. First you want the Demolition Vest on your loadout. It provides two starting lethals and they recharge every 25 seconds. Then you want to add Scavenger and the Munitions Box. These three additions give you plenty of opportunities to toss out some knives in the hopes of a lucky kill. Before you know it, you can claim the JAK Harbinger and be on your way to the next challenge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more