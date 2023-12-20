Want to know how to get Machalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise? Of course you do – so many items need it, so you’ll need to go out into the wilds and collect a fair bit of it if you want to conquer the early game with mineral weapons.

How to Get Machalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise

Malachite Ore is a powerful low-rank ore that can be found in a few different areas as long as you don’t mind hunting down mining outcrops and get lucky. Thankfully, the drop rate for Malachite Ore isn’t that low, so you shouldn’t have to go out of you way to farm this ore too often.

This ore can be found in three main areas from hunting down these mining outcrops. In Sandy Plains, you’ll have a chance to grab this ore from any white mining outcrops you come across. The same is true in Flooded Forest. And when you get to the Lava Caverns, you’ll be able to find it in both white and blue mining outcrops. You can find it in all of these places in High Rank as well, but you’ll probably never need to farm it when you’re at that point in the game.

You can also nab this item from a few different three and four-star quests and from hunting down the Basarios. You’ll have a large chance of getting Malachite Ore from it if you break parts of its body, but also if you mind the outcrop on its back or carve the body and tail. So, you can get Malachite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise from a huge number of places, and it’s a good job, too.

Not only are there a full 23 forged weapons you can make using this ore, but there are dozens more upgraded weapons and even more armor pieces as well, including the Alloy S set in High Rank, which is a very strong early High Rank armor set.

If you’re worrying about how you’re going to get enough Malachite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise, then our advice is to just make sure you’re always hitting up mining outcrops as you’re going through your missions or any impromptu adventures you feel like embarking on. That way, you’ll always have enough Malachite Ore as you continue to get more powerful in Monster Hunter Rise.