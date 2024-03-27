How to Get & Make a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite

Vehicles are now in LEGO Fortnite thanks to the version 29.10 update, but players can’t power them with any ole rockets or fossil fuels. Instead, LEGO Fortnite players need to get their hands on Power Cells, and we know just how to do it!

Recommended Videos

How To Craft Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite

In order to craft a Power Cell, players need six glass and 50 biomass. Glass has been in LEGO Fortnite from the beginning, and we have a comprehensive guide on how that’s crafted.

However, Biomass is a new crafting material added in v29.10 which can be tricky to find as it requires a bit of luck. In fact, you won’t acquire the Power Cell crafting recipe until you’ve picked up at least one piece of Biomass.

Where to Find Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

Biomass is an item players need to “craft.” I put craft in quotes as it’s not an item you can pull up at a work bench and hammer out. Instead, players can create Biomass by feeding a Compost Bin animal meat. And since you need 50 Biomass for a single Power Cell, you’re going to need a lot of meat.

Start by eliminating a large number of Chickens, Sheep, Wolves, and any other animals that drop meat. Then, take that meat and throw it all in a compost bin. This will take time to process and you’re not always assured a piece of Biomass per meat. The compost bin has a chance to drop fertilizer, soil, or Biomass.

As you may have guessed, this is a long process. Some vehicles require four power cells to build, which means you’ll need 200 pieces of Biomass to get them running.

How To Craft A Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

A Compost Bin is a Utility device that is crafted using four components.

5 Planks – wood in Lumber Mill

2 Soil – dug up with shovel

1 Sand – dug up with shovel in Desert

3 Fertilizer – dropped by animals

And that’s all there is to know about crafting Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite. To make the grind faster, we recommend crafting multiple compost bins to process meat while you’re out hunting animals.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more