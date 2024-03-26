LEGO Fortnite is full of resources, but some are harder to come by than others, such as Glass. If you’re in dire need of some Glass, though, there is a way to make the resource if you’re willing to work for it. Here’s how to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite

Unfortunately, unlike some of the early-game resources, making Glass requires your Base to be a certain level. Once you get your Base to level nine, however, you’ll acquire the recipe for a Metal Smelter, which is the key to adding Glass to your inventory. But just like other machines, you will need more than a few resources to make a Metal Smelter. The recipe calls for three Blast Cores, 15 Brightcores, and 35 Obsidian Slabs.

With your Base being pretty far along, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have access to those resources and have your Metal Smelter up and running in no time. Once you’ve picked out a spot for it, it’s time to make Glass using two Sand and one Brightcore. You can repeat this process as many times as you want.

Recipes That Use Glass in LEGO Fortnite

You probably aren’t making a mountain of Glass just for fun, as the mode has plenty of recipes that call for the resource. One of the most interesting is the Compass, which allows you to add navigation to your HUD. Another item that requires Glass is the Spyglass, which, after being equipped to the inventory, allows you to zoom in and locate items far away. It will make trips into the wild a lot less dangerous.

And that’s how to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

