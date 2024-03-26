Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 10:09 am
A player standing in front of a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite is full of resources, but some are harder to come by than others, such as Glass. If you’re in dire need of some Glass, though, there is a way to make the resource if you’re willing to work for it. Here’s how to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite

The Shores biome in LEGO Fortnite. This image is part of an article about how to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

Unfortunately, unlike some of the early-game resources, making Glass requires your Base to be a certain level. Once you get your Base to level nine, however, you’ll acquire the recipe for a Metal Smelter, which is the key to adding Glass to your inventory. But just like other machines, you will need more than a few resources to make a Metal Smelter. The recipe calls for three Blast Cores, 15 Brightcores, and 35 Obsidian Slabs.

With your Base being pretty far along, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have access to those resources and have your Metal Smelter up and running in no time. Once you’ve picked out a spot for it, it’s time to make Glass using two Sand and one Brightcore. You can repeat this process as many times as you want.

Related: All Patch Notes for LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem Update 29.10

Recipes That Use Glass in LEGO Fortnite

You probably aren’t making a mountain of Glass just for fun, as the mode has plenty of recipes that call for the resource. One of the most interesting is the Compass, which allows you to add navigation to your HUD. Another item that requires Glass is the Spyglass, which, after being equipped to the inventory, allows you to zoom in and locate items far away. It will make trips into the wild a lot less dangerous.

And that’s how to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
LEGO Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Save Your Game in South Park: Snow Day
South Park: Snow Day Trailer Reveals Winter Battles & 3D Co-op Multiplayer. This image is part of an article about whether South Park: Snow Day is crossplay or cross-progression
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Save Your Game in South Park: Snow Day
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
fortnite banana of the gods
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
An image showing War Machine's card in Marvel Snap against a blurred backdrop as part of an article on the best decks for the card in the game.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Save Your Game in South Park: Snow Day
South Park: Snow Day Trailer Reveals Winter Battles & 3D Co-op Multiplayer. This image is part of an article about whether South Park: Snow Day is crossplay or cross-progression
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Save Your Game in South Park: Snow Day
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
fortnite banana of the gods
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
An image showing War Machine's card in Marvel Snap against a blurred backdrop as part of an article on the best decks for the card in the game.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best War Machine Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 26, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67