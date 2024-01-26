How to Get & Make Cake in Palworld

Keeping your Pals happy is an essential part of Palworld. These creatures are the lifeblood of your Base, so they deserve a treat from time to time. Here’s how to get and make Cake in Palworld.

How to Get Cake in Palworld

When you think of food in survival games, your mind probably goes to things you can cook over a fire, such as meat. However, Palworld is a lot more in-depth than your run-of-the-mill survival game, which means there are a lot of creative recipes, including one for Cake.

In order to get a Cake in Palworld, you must reach level 17 and unlock the Cooking Pot in the Technology Menu. That won’t be the end of it, though, because you’ll have to collect 20 Wood, 15 Ingots, and three Flame Organs to build the Pot. The first two resources are easy to come by, but you’ll have to take out a couple of Fire-type Pals to get the Flame Organs.

With all of that in your inventory, you’ll be able to build the Cooking Pot and prepare to bake that Cake you and your Pals have been craving.

How to Make Cake in Palworld

With your Cooking Pot ready to go, make sure you have a Pal with the Kindling ability assigned to the device. They’ll supply the fire necessary to complete the Cake recipe, which includes five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey. But if you have all of the ingredients, nothing is keeping you from your next sweet treat.

What to Use Cake for in Palworld

The most common use for Cake is helping ensure that your Pals don’t get too worn down. Giving your Pals a treat will help keep away Negative Status Effects, which can cause Pals to stop working. You can also use Cake in the Breeding process, as it encourages Pals to get freaky when the time comes. And, of course, you can eat the Cake yourself, but it’s a lot more fun to share.

And that’s how to get and make Cake in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.