To make life in Palworld so much easier, it’s important to have Pals that know what they are doing, but that’s easier said than done. Here’s how to get and make Kindling in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Get & Make Kindling in Palworld

The most important thing to know about Kindling is that it’s a process, just like Mining and Lumbering. After you and your Pals work hard and collect a bunch of resources, those items can be placed in a Furnace, and that’s where the Kindling process can begin.

To build a Primitive Furnace, players will need to acquire 20 Wood, 50 Stone, and three Flame Organs. Those first two items are easy enough to come by, but Flame Organs only appear after a Fire-type Pal is defeated, so some hunting is on the menu.

However, don’t get too trigger-happy, as you’ll need a Fire-type Pal to help with the Kindling process. After being assigned to the Furnace, they will provide the fire that melts Ore and allows you to stock up on Ingots. You can also have them cook food for you before you head out on a long expedition. Coming across these Pals can be tricky, though, so it’s important to know which ones to look for.

Related: Is Palworld on Nintendo Switch?

Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld

Pals with the Kindling trait are essential to the process, and fortunately, one appears pretty early in the game. Foxparks has Kindling Lvl. 1, which doesn’t sound great, but it’s still better than nothing. And as you continue on your journey, you’ll be able to relieve Foxparks of its duties after running into Fire-type Pals like Ragnahawk, Blazamut, and Faleris, who all have Kindling Lvl. 3.

However, the white whale of Kindling in Palworld is Jormuntide Ignis, which has the highest Kindling level at Lvl. 4. It will focus only on tasks that require Kindling, meaning you can leave it to its own devices, and it will get the job done.

Palworld Early Access is available now.