How To Get Midas’ Drum Gun Mythic In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Drum Gun is back in Fortnite, but not in the way you might expect. You won’t find Midas’ Drum Gun on the floor or in chests during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2; instead, you need to locate a specific NPC and come bearing a stack of gold bars.

How To Get Midas’ Drum Gun In Fortnite

Midas now sells the Mythic Midas' Drum Gun for 600 Bars.



In order to get Midas’ Drum Gun Mythic weapon, players need to locate Ascendant Midas and buy the weapon from the NPC using gold bars. This weapon doesn’t come cheap, as players will have to spend 600 gold bars in order to claim the gun as their own.

Midas is limited to one Mythic Drum Gun per match, so it’s best to get it early. That said, Midas is located on the edge of the map, so you’re going to have to rotate into the storm shortly after unless you get lucky with a nearby storm circle.

Where is Ascendant Midas located in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Ascendant Midas can be pacing back and forth on The Marigold, a half-sunk ship on the west side of the map. The ship is southwest of the underworld and northwest of Pleasant Piazza. You can see Midas’ exact location marked on the map above.

This Midas NPC is not hostile, meaning you won’t have to worry about fighting him to get his weapon. That said, the Midas’ Drum Gun is a powerful weapon many players will seek to get their hands on. If you plan on landing on the boat, be prepared for a scuffle. And be aware there aren’t many guns lying around on deck.

