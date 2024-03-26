Category:
How To Get The Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

A new mythical item, the Banana of the Gods, has been added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 as a part of the version 29.10 update, and here is how you can get your hands on the elusive potassium-rich healing item from Olympus.

Table of contents

Where to find Banana of the Gods in Fortnite

The Banana of the Gods is similar to the Golden Fish that was added way back in Fortnite Chapter 2 in that it’s very difficult to come by. Not because it’s locked behind a vault or a boss fight, but simply because its drop rate is astronomically rare. Luckily, the actual action the player needs to do it simple enough that it might help offset the ludicrously low odds.

In order to find a Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5, players need to open produce boxes. That’s right. The only way to obtain this mythical fruit is by opening the brown boxes with green lids that litter most POIs.

The produce boxes are far more common than fishing holes, so you’re more likely to come across a Banana of the Gods than you are a golden fish trophy.

Where to find the most Produce Boxes in Fortnite

fortnite produce box locations
Map Via Fortnite.gg

Produces boxes are found just about everywhere on the map, but we recommend heading to the POIs that have the most possible spawn locations. As seen on the map above, Reckless Railways and Snooty Steppes are your best bet at finding produce boxes in Fortnite. Pleasant Piazza and Brawler’s Battleground are also decent produce shopping locations, but not nearly as plentiful at the latter two.

What does the Banana of the Gods do in Fortnite?

While the Golden Fish was simply a gag item that dealt damage to players it was thrown at, the Banana of the Gods is actually quite powerful. Consuming the banana will heal players for 100 health instantly and will grant them the power of the Zeus Medallion for a limited time. The effect allows players to run faster and jump higher while sprinting.

