How to Get More Personas in Persona 5 Tactica (P5T)

If you want to defeat the legions of enemies that you’ll come across in the Kingdoms, a decent collection of Personas is essential. Here’s how to acquire more Personas in Persona 5 Tactica (P5T).

How to Find New Personas in P5T

When it comes to gaining power in Tactica, one of the most important forms is through the Persona system. If you’ve played any game in the Persona franchise, you’ll have encountered a similar mechanic. Classified as a form of loot, these mystical creatures can be attached to characters to grant them unique abilities, both passive and active. Yet, while P5T has an extensive explanation on how to go about fusing these creatures together to enhance their strength, the process of unearthing new Personas can be a little mysterious.

What you need to know about collecting Personas is that it’s largely an automatic process. Since P5T doesn’t include a loot system that comprises actual equipment, the reward for completing the game’s missions is both experience points to level up your characters and a handful of different Personas. To start unlocking these powerful tools, you’ll first have to reach the point in the story where the Velvet Room and Lavenza appear in what you believe to be a strange section of the Metaverse.

Once this section has been completed, Personas will randomly drop whenever you complete a mission. Generally, P5T is very generous with how many it dishes out, as I found myself generally leaving battles with either three or four new Personas. The amount that drops is dependent on certain factors, mainly how well you performed in the mission. Completing the optional objectives, like winning in a set amount of turns, will increase the likelihood of stronger Personas appearing.

Since they’re so common, it’s highly likely that the game will grant you a Persona that you’ve already registered. In this case, the one that’s already been collected will receive a substantial boost to its level. I also highly recommend completing the optional Quests in the game since these puzzle encounters can sometimes reward you with unique Personas that have powers you won’t find in any others.

Be warned, though, that you should be fusing your Personas as much as possible since you can’t sit on an infinite collection of spares. You’ll only be able to store a certain amount before filling up what is effectively your vault. You can grow this stash by finishing Tactica‘s various chapters. You’ll know when you’ve done this because the game throws up a handy notification that your Persona storage has increased.

If you want to optimize the collection process, I highly recommend completing missions with a character that’s equipped with a Persona that boasts the “Keen Eye” passive ability. This perk increases the rate at which rare Personas are rewarded at the end of a combat encounter. It’s not a guarantee that you’ll pick up the creature needed to finish the compendium, but it’s easily the most consistent way of boosting your odds.