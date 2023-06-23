Final Fantasy 16 by Square Enix is one heck of a game. With a heavy focus on narrative and lots of combat and boss fights, you’ll be taking hits left and right while you get used to the gameplay and chugging away all your precious health potions that you only get a handful of early on in the game. What do you do if you get low on potions though? They’re actually quite crucial to beating fights successfully as it can be hard to dodge everything. Here is how to get more Potions in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16).

Here’s How to Keep Stocked Up on Potions in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

One of the best ways to stay stocked up on Potions is actually just out in the various map zones. You’ll find lots of shiny drops around that give themselves away with the large beam of light that they emit, and running over these to collect them will automatically give you the items. A lot of these items on the ground will be healing potions, so pick them up whenever you can to help you top up your reserves. If you’re full on potions, which will happen a fair bit too as you can only hold a handful at a time until you upgrade your capacity, you’ll still automatically consume the potion if you can’t carry it, which is great if you weren’t on full HP.

The other main way to get yourself some sweet extra Potions in FF16 is to head to a merchant such as Charon who will be able to sell you more, provided you have the Gil available to pay for them. This is the most reliable way to keep yourself topped up on potions whenever you need to make a pit stop back to replenish them. If you don’t have the Gil, you can also sell things to her that you don’t need to get yourself some extra cash.

Those are the main ways to get yourself some more potions to help you stay combat ready in Final Fantasy 16 — don’t forget to keep a healthy stash of potions, or chances are it will come back to bite you!

