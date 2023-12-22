The farming/social simulation game Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a whole bevy of resources to help players improve the rural Disney community. One of the newest resources added to the game is Oasis Glass. Here’s how to get Oasis Glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to Find Oasis Glass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The player digs up Oasis Glass

Oasis Glass comes as part of A Rift in Time, the first paid DLC expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which was released alongside the game in December 2023. The resource is used to craft and upgrade a number of items, some of which are necessary for the completion of quests in the game, including the Time-Bending Table.

After purchasing the A Rift in Time expansion, players have access to a new area called Eternity Isle. Among the biomes on Eternity Isle is the Glittering Dunes, which is where Oasis Glass can be found. However, before players can search this biome for this new resource, they need to upgrade their Royal Shovel with a Small Rubble Shovel Potion, which is obtained during the quest Village Project: Timeless Trash, given by Merlin.

The Timeless Trash quest also allows players to upgrade their Royal Pickaxe, while the subsequent upgrade in the quest Village Project: Timeless Tools lets them upgrade their pickaxe a second time. Both of these upgrades will help the player tremendously in finding Oasis Glass more quickly in the Glittering Dunes.

The upgraded shovel allows players to dig up Oasis Glass across the Glittering Dunes while the upgraded pickaxe lets them clear out Small Glass Stalagmites; the second upgrade to the pickaxe allows them to clear out Large Glass Stalagmites. The stalagmites yield more Oasis Glass than simply trying to dig it up, with the larger stalagmites predictably containing more Oasis Glass. With these upgrades, players should be able to build the valuable resource quickly.