How to Get Obol Points in Hades 2

Aside from smuggling some good to you during your travels to the Underworld, Charon can also get you some Obol Points in Hades 2. Here’s what you need to know about this bonus currency present in the sequel.

How to Unlock Obol Points in Hades 2

Obol Points is a special item you can obtain inside any Charon’s Shop you find during your run. You get the first one by spending at least 1000 Gold on any of his wares, then speaking with the boatman before leaving the area. The gold spend is cumulative between all runs. Once you have spent enough, Charon will drop you a card on the ground, which unlocks the Obol Points system.

For every 1000 Gold you spend from now on, you will automatically receive an Obol Point. You can view them in your inventory and use them to redeem some interesting rewards once you have enough of them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can use them back in the encampment once you unlock this system. There should be a chest next to the Wretched Broker where you can trade your points for a few items that are particularly useful for incantations. Items are delivered to you at the same chest after enough Time (the clock icon) has passed. Each room you clear equals one Time, so 20 Time equals clearing 20 rooms.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Item Time Before Delivery Points Required Ashes 20 1 Psyche 40 2 Fate Fabric 60 3

How to Get More Obol Points in Hades 2

The more obvious, direct way to get more Obol Points in Hades 2 is by getting more Gold during your runs, and, of course, spending it before you inevitably die. For that, make sure you’re going through Gold reward rooms the most. If you have the chance and the funds, try to visit Charon mid-stage instead of only seeing him right before the boss fight.

You can also make use of certain extras you may have unlocked, such as Arcana XVII – The Boatman, which gives you 200 Gold at the start of a run. Many incantations also give you more ways of getting/spending Gold while heading to the Underworld, so try to complete them soon. The Rise of Stygian Wells incantation unlocks the Wells of Charon around the Underworld, for example, which is great for spending more Gold without visiting the man himself.

And that’s how to get Obol Points in Hades 2.

Hades 2 is now available as Early Access on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

