Elizabeth’s item requests will get progressively trickier to complete as you progress through the game, but we’re here to help you out with those. Here’s how to get Oden Juice in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Request 96 Oden Juice Guide

Starting from 11/6 in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll be able to accept request 96 by talking to Elizabeth. She’ll ask you to get her some Oden Juice, but doesn’t provide any concrete clues as to where it can be acquired.

This is one of the few requests in Persona 3 Reload that you can mess up, as Oden Juice can only be procured during a story event. If you miss it, there’s no way to get it again. You’ll need to buy three drinks during the Kyoto school trip, then trade it with a student for Oden Juice.

How to Get the Drinks in Kyoto

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

During the field trip to Kyoto, once you have some free time, interact with the vending machine to get the following drinks:

Durian Soda

Jumbo Juice

V6

The drinks all cost 120 Yen each, and it’s worth noting that these are unique, so you may want to try to pick up more if possible.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

After purchasing all three drinks, progress through the story as usual until you return back to Tatsumi Port Island. After school, speak with the Friendly Student NPC near the persimmon tree and offer her the drinks. She will then sell you the Oden Juice for 5,000 Yen.

Reward for Completing Request 96

After getting the Oden Juice, you can head back to Elizabeth to turn the quest in. Doing so will reward you with the Winter Uniform outfit.

It’s a cosmetic reward, but it’s one of the missable outfits in the game that you may want to collect to get 100% completion.

That’s how you can get Oden Juice in Persona 3 Reload.