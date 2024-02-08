GuidesVideo Games

How to Get All Outfits & Costumes in Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

You can’t just show up to Tartarus in rags. If you’re going to be a terrifying Shadow slayer, you need to look the part, too. Here’s how to get every outfit and costume in Persona 3 Reload.

All Persona 3 Reload Outfits and Costumes, Listed

There are a total of 21 cosmetic outfits in Persona 3 Reload, including three DLC outfits from Persona 4 and 5 that you have to purchase separately if you want them. In-game outfits can be obtained in a variety of ways: through story progression, quest completion, or by opening chests in Tartarus with Twilight Fragments.

To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled all of them, along with their unlock methods in the table below:

OutfitUnlock Requirements
Official SEES UniformStory progression, unlocks on 6/13
Infiltration OutfitStory progression, unlocks on 7/24
Bicolor ShortsClear the Monad Passage on floor 143
Red ShortsClear the Monad Passage on floor 177
Winter Uniform (Female)Complete Elizabeth’s quest, Fusion Series #1: Emperor Oberon (with Mazio)
Winter Garb (Male)Complete Elizabeth’s request, Fusion Series #2: Chariot Mithras
Maid OutfitComplete Elizabeth’s request, Fusion Series #3: Hermit Mothman
Summer Uniform (Male)Complete Elizabeth’s request, Fusion Series #4: Lovers Titania
Summer Garb (Female)Complete Elizabeth’s request, Fusion Series #5: Magician Rangda
Summer Uniform (Female)Complete Elizabeth’s request, Let Me Hear Music Unique to Gekkoukan
Winter Uniform (Male)Complete Elizabeth’s request, I’d Like to Try a Beef Bowl
Summer Garb (Male)Complete Elizabeth’s request, Please Feed the Cat
Winter Garb (Female)Complete Elizabeth’s request, I’d Like to Be Gifted a Bouquet of Flowers
TuxedoOpening Twilight Fragment chests in Tartarus
Sexy ArmorOpening Twilight Fragment chests in Tartarus
Pink BikiniOpening Twilight Fragment chests in Tartarus
Battle PantiesOpening Twilight Fragment chests in Tartarus
Winged Dog SuitOpening Twilight Fragment chests in Tartarus
Golden Yasogami High Costume SetDLC
Royal Shujin Academy Costume SetDLC
Royal Phantom Thieves Costume SetDLC

As you can see, most of the outfit unlocks are tied to Elizabeth’s requests, so I’d recommend keeping up with those as you progress through the game. More requests unlock as you clear full moon events, and Elizabeth will usually call you up to let you know there’s more work to be done.

How to Equip Outfits and Costumes

equipping outfits in persona 3 reload
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Before anything else, we should clarify that outfits don’t have any bearing on gameplay and combat in Persona 3 Reload. These are purely cosmetic, unlike the armor pieces which actually come with various stat bonuses and other effects.

To equip an outfit, hit the triangle or Y button to bring up the menu, then choose Equipment.

At the very bottom of the equipment screen, you’ll find the Outfit category. Select that, then choose the outfit you want to equip, and you’re set.

That does it for how to unlock all outfits and costumes in Persona 3 Reload.

