How to Get Onimaru Kunitsuna in Persona 3 Reload

Over the course of Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will task you with retrieving various items. The rewards are often well worth the effort, and we’d recommend that you clear them as quickly as possible. Here’s how to clear Request 26 and get the Onimaru Kunitsuna in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Onimaru Kunitsuna Location

Elizabeth will task you with acquiring the item in Tequest 26 from 6/13 onwards, and you won’t have any other clues as to its whereabouts.

The good news is, the Onimaru Kunitsuna is pretty easy to get in Persona 3 Reload. All it requires is for you to progress through Tartarus at a decent clip. That being said, do make sure that you’ve got at least three Twilight Fragments on you before you go find it.

The Onimaru Kunitsuna can be found on floor 54 of Tartarus, which means that it’s located in the Arqa block. However, the weapon is in a Special Treasure Chest, and you’ll need three Twilight Fragments to unlock it.

If you don’t have the Fragments on you, make a mental note of where the chest is, then come back for it later once you have them. Twilight Fragments are obtained by examining shiny items in Tatsumi Port Island, as rewards for starting and progressing through Social Links, and as rewards for completing some of Elizabeth’s requests.

Persona 3 Reload Request 26 Rewards

And what do you get for your efforts? Upon retrieving the Onimaru Kunitsuna and handing it over to Elizabeth, you’ll get one Crit Rate Boost.

Admittedly, this isn’t a very good reward compared to all the other stuff Elizabeth gives you, but it could very well mean the difference between life and death if you’re playing on higher difficulties. Still, considering that getting the Onimaru Kunitsuna isn’t all that difficult, it’s worth knocking this quest out either way.

And that’s how you can get the Onimaru Kunitsuna in Persona 3 Reload.