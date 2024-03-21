Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC includes a mythical Pokemon new to Gen 9: Pecharunt! Here’s how to get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pecharunt is available in a post-release epilogue to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Indigo Disk DLC. This epilogue is called Mochi Mayhem, and to access it, you’ll need to complete The Indigo Disk’s main story content and claim the Mythical Pecha Berry through Scarlet and Violet‘s online Mystery Gift feature. To get Pecharunt, you’ll simply need to play through Mochi Mayhem. You’ll automatically get the chance to catch this mythical Pokemon toward the epilogue’s conclusion.

How to Start the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue and Find Pecharunt

To start Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s epilogue, you’ll first need to play through the entirety of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to its Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC expansion. This means beating the Academy Ace Tournament in the base game and catching Terapagos in the Indigo Disk. Once all that is done, you’ll need to claim the Mythical Pecha Berry. When accessing Mystery Gift in the game’s Poke Portal, select “Get via Internet,” and the Mythical Pecha Berry should be among the claimable items.

With the Mythical Pecha Berry in your inventory, you’ll want to head to Kitakami and run up to the general store kiosk in Mossui Town’s Community Center. Interact with the items on the lefthand side of the kiosk, and your character will take a closer look at a round, purple stuffed toy sitting on the display counter. You’ll then get a call from Arven, officially starting the epilogue.

Screenshot by The Escapist

From here, you can follow the quest markers on your map to guide you through Mochi Mayhem’s storyline. Much of it will involve you chasing Pecharunt around Kitakami, eventually leading you to the Loyal Plaza. This is where you’ll be able to finally catch Pecharunt.

How to Catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Pecharunt, you’ll need to battle it and deplete its HP to zero, just like you did with Ogerpon and Terapagos. Once you’ve beaten Pecharunt, you’ll be able to use any Poke Ball, with a guaranteed 100% catch rate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Tips for Beating Pecharunt

When battling Pecharunt, you’ll want to bring a team of high-level Pokemon to the party. Pecharunt is a level 88 Poison/Ghost-type Pokemon with the Poison Puppeteer ability, causing a Pokemon to become confused when poisoned by Pecharunt. Pecharunt also has the following moves:

Malignant Chain

Shadow Ball

Toxic

Nasty Plot

Pecharunt is weak to Ground, Ghost, Psychic, and Dark-type moves, so you’ll find Ground and Dark-type Pokemon will do best here. I recommend bringing a Kingambit as its Steel/Dark typing makes it immune to poison and resistant to Pecharunt’s Shadow Ball. It will also be able to use Dark-type moves like Kowtow Cleave super effectively. Another Pokemon you may want to consider bringing is Excadrill, again for its immunity to poison and its use of strong, super effective Ground-type moves like Earthquake.

But honestly, Pecharunt shouldn’t be too difficult as long as your party is properly leveled. As long as you bring a few Antidotes to the battle, you should do just fine.

And that’s about all there is to get Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Not only do you now have a strong mythical Pokemon on your team but that also wraps all of the game’s story content!