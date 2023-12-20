NewsVideo Games

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Are Getting an Epilogue

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have revealed that a surprise, extra piece of content will be coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the form of an epilogue.

Exactly what the epilogue entails is unclear, but it promises to cap the story of the game’s two-part expansion, ‘The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero’ with a return to Kitakami, the primary setting of the game’s first piece of DLC, ‘The Teal Mask’. As that premise suggests, accessing the content will require players to have purchased and completed the main stories of both ‘The Teal Mask’ and ‘The Indigo Disk’. In addition to that, players will also had to have completed “a certain postgame event” in either of the base games.

Alongside the return of characters from the journey so far, the brief trailer also seems to hint at the presence of another new Pokemon. Take a look for yourself:

This new epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to arrive as a free update on January 11, 2024 at 2:00pm UTC (9:00am EST/6:00am PST).

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of ‘The Indigo Disk’ on December 14. That DLC introduced a handful of new Pokemon to the game, while bringing back more than a hundred creatures from earlier generations, including both like Ho-Oh, fan-favorite starters like Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Mudkip, and plenty of others that were missing in the base games. It builds on the more than 100 creatures that were similarly reintroduced in ‘The Teal Mask’.

It’s likely that the epilogue will spell the end of formal support of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet more than a year on from their original release. At the moment, there’s no word on a follow-up, but it’s unlikely to be far off considering the regular cadence of Pokemon game releases and widespread rumors of a Switch successor in the very near future.

