How to Get Quickscope Kills With SMGs and LMGs in CoD MW3

Two of the new Weekly Challenges in week one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 call for players to get “Quickscope Kills” with SMGs and LMGs. Historically, quickscope kills have been mainly associated with sniper rifles, and are described as kills that occur shortly after aiming down sights. Is the process the same with SMGs and LMGs in MW3? You can find out in the guide below.

Recommended Videos

Getting SMG and LMG Quickscope Kills in MW3

The Weekly Challenge for Quickscope Kills in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Fortunately, if you know how to get a quickscope kill with a sniper, then you’ll have no issue getting them with a submachine gun or light machine gun in MW3. The process is the same, but you’ll need to ensure you have the right strategy and setup in place. For anyone unfamiliar, though, the basic principle around getting a quickscope kill is to aim in quickly, kill your opponent, and then aim out as soon as the kill occurs. This needs to be a relatively fluid and fast motion, so if you take a long time to aim in/out or get your kill, it won’t count as a quickscope.

The first step you want to take for a quickscope kill is picking the right attachments for your weapon. Since you need to aim in quickly, picking attachments that specialize in mobility is the best way to go. For an SMG, using something like the DR-6 Handstop underbarrel, No Stock, laser sight, or a speedy rear grip are simply ways to boost mobility. As for LMGs, you can use a smaller magazine in addition to using the attachments I just listed. All of these choices make it so your gun aims in quicker, allowing you to be quicker with getting a kill.

When you go for a kill, make sure you aim and center on an enemy straight away. Then, fire your shots, wait for the kill to appear on your screen, and immediately stop aiming. If you’re playing Core Modes in MW3 multiplayer, it might take longer to kill some enemies than others. To slightly cheese the system, you can play Hardcore Modes, which allow you to kill in one or two bullets and easily get quickscope kills without having to put in much effort. Hardcore Modes are accessed from the multiplayer playlist filter and feature plenty of game types.

Either way, if you did everything quickly enough, that kill should count as a quickscope and you’re one step closer to completing one of your week one Weekly Challenges in MW3. Once you’re done quickscoping with SMGs and LMGs, you can take a look at my previous guide on the best MORS sniper loadout in MW3, which is quite proficient for quickscoping.

