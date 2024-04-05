Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 09:44 am
Three Real 99 cards in MLB The Show 24, including one for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Everyone dreams about playing in the big leagues, but as time goes on, the closest most get is playing MLB The Show. However, there is a way to feel like a real major leaguer in the game. Here’s how to get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24.

How to Get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24

Juan Soto's Real 99 in MLB The Show 24. This image is part of an article about how to get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24.

Seeing a card that’s part of the “Real 99” series in MLB The Show 24 is like stumbling across a unicorn. It means that a real player is such a fan of the sport they play that they get the game, let San Diego Studio know, and receive a 99-overall card of themselves to use in Diamond Dynasty. Some of the notable players to have Real 99s in this year’s game include former cover athlete Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees star Juan Soto, and top prospect Dylan Crews.

Having the opportunity to play against a professional athlete would be the highlight of many gamers’ careers. However, it would be even better if they also got the chance to use a Real 99 and prove they could put up better numbers than the card’s owner. Before MLB The Show 24, that felt like a pipe dream, but times have changed.

After an update to MLB The Show 24, one gamer took to social media to explain that while loading into a Co-Op match, they were allowed to add any card in the game to their team, including Real 99 cards. By going to “Unowned Cards,” they saw cards that belonged to Blake Snell, Jake Burger, and others. Unfortunately, the glitch appears to have been patched, so currently, Real 99s are unavailable to people who don’t play in the big leagues.

That’s no reason to give up, though. The positive reaction to the discovery has led gamers to call for a mode that allows the use of Real 99s. San Diego Studio may not grant the request, but until it officially comments on the matter, there’s still a sliver of hope.

And that’s how to get Real 99 in MLB The Show 24.

Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67