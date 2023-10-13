How to Get More Soul Flay Charges in Lords of the Fallen

With the Umbral Lamp, players can use Soul Flay charges to yank out an enemy’s soul in Lords of the Fallen to wither down their health bar. For a Soulslike, a combat mechanic like this adds a unique twist to encounters, giving you a fighting chance against difficult mini-bosses roaming the game world or tipping the odds in your favor when against two enemies.

How you use Soul Flay Charges is up to you, yet unfortunately, you’ll only have one charge slot available in the beginning. Here’s what you need to know to get more Soul Flay charges for your Umbral Lamp.

How to Unlock More Soul Flay Charges in Lords of the Fallen

While exploring the Umbral realm, you’ll occasionally come across glowing bodies on walls and objects that you can Soul Flay to acquire treasure items. These items range from consumables to upgrades necessary to improve your healing artifact. Additionally, you might find an Umbral Eye. They are unlike anything else you’ll find in Lords of the Fallen, with unique stats and abilities tacked onto them.

One such item, known as the Umbral Eye of Betrayed Eliard, which you can get early into the game, will increase your Soul Flay Charges by one and increase Dread resistance while inside Umbral. By socketing these eyes into the Umbral Lamp, you can choose how you want the realm-jumping item to function and the passives that come with it. As difficulty spikes come and go in Lords of the Fallen, having the right eye slotted can make a big difference.

How to Socket Umbral Eyes in Lords of the Fallen

To equip an Umbral Eye onto your otherworldly lamp, head to Molhu at the Skyrest Bridge hub. The Umbral merchant will have a “Socket Umbral Eye” option that allows you to add an eye into the main socket for the lamp. Upgrading the Umbral Lamp will unlock another socket, but you won’t be able to do this until much later in the game.

What’s interesting about Umbral Eyes is that, depending on the socket, their inherent benefits will change. For instance, an eye in the primary slot will deal wither damage to an enemy by dodging attacks, or you can regain a Soul Flay Charge while in Umbral if you put the eye in the secondary socket. In the beginning, you won’t have a chance to experiment with Umbral Eyes as much, but when the opportunity comes, using specific eyes to complement your build is a must to beat the odds.

That’s how you upgrade your Soul Flay charges in Lords of the Fallen. Keep a lookout for more Umbral Eyes to socket into your Umbral Lamp as you continue to explore the Umbral realm.