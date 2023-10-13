How to Upgrade the Umbral Lamp in Lords of the Fallen

The Umbral Lamp is the most unique mechanic in Lords of the Fallen. Not only does it let you revive from death once, shift to the Umbral realm, and Soul Flay enemies, it also allows you to slot in Umbral Eyes that can drastically change how your Lampbearer plays as you explore the very dangerous land of Mournstead. You may not realize that you can upgrade this powerful tool in order to make your adventure go more smoothly, but with rare items called Antediluvian Chisels, you can. Here’s how to upgrade your Umbral Lamp in Lords of the Fallen.

How to Upgrade the Umbral Lamp

To upgrade the Umbral Lamp, you must bring an Antediluvian Chisel to Molhu in Skyrest Bridge. If you haven’t yet met Molhu, you must shift into the Umbral realm in order to find him up a short flight of stars near the Skyrest Bridge Vestige.

At Molhu, you can purchase spells, offer Remembrances to buy boss items, and upgrade your Umbral Lamp. Each upgrade offers more charges of the Soul Flay mechanic, meaning you can stun annoying enemies more often, and more sockets to slot Umbral Eyes into, which give you various powerful passive effects. That said, if you’re still early on in Lords of the Fallen, you likely haven’t found any Antediluvian Chisels to do so.

Where to find Antediluvian Chisels in Lords of the Fallen

The first Antediluvian Chisel you’re likely to find is hidden in the fiery slums of Calrath, past the Vestige of Lyida the Numb Witch in the alehouse. You’ll know you’re near as this is the second Vestige in Calrath after the one before the Infernal Enchantress sub boss fight.

This is a bit of a tricky area, with crossbow wielding enemies and flaming-axe Rhogar warriors waiting to ambush you around every corner. Make sure you loop back around to drop down a ladder back to the Vestige so you don’t have to drudge back through the hordes if you die. When you do manage to make your way to a large area with a giant flaming tree in the middle, you’ll have to contend with a regular Ruiner – which you might remember from the sub boss fight in Fitzroy’s Gorge – along with several fiery ghouls that crawl out of the flames to harass you.

Like the Ruiner in Fitzroy’s Gorge, this one hits hard – but not as hard – and is quite susceptible to patient players who wait for him to finish attacking before closing in. Even better, he’s weak to ranged weaponry. Once he’s dead, rift into Umbral to reveal a bloated corpse hanging from a tree. Here, you’ll find the first Antediluvian Chisel after Soul Flaying it free.

With this Chisel, you can head back to Molhu in Skyrest Bridge to upgrade your Umbral Lamp, giving you another Soul Flay charge, a second socket to slot Umbral Eyes into, and some Dread resistance.

A Second Antediluvian Chisel

The second Chisel you find will come much later in the game, after defeating the difficult Spurned Progeny boss. Head back to Skyrest Bridge to discover a letter just to the right of the Vestige that hints of an accessible area called the Fief of Kinrangr. This is accessed by traveling to the Windmill Vestige, which is near the beginning of the game.

Open the bell door nearby and continue onward into the icy cave until you come up against a sub boss called Kinrangr Guardian Folard and his wolves. If he gets the better of you, and you shift into the Umbral realm, you’ll be able to move about in the water freely; however, a Mendacious Vestige will join the fray. Try to avoid this if possible, instead fighting him on the dry ground near the exit.

Once he’s dead, there’s a bloated corpse in this arena with the Antediluvian Chisel inside of it. However, if you’re not in Umbral we recommend heading out of the cave to discover the nearby Vestige of Svornil and resting up before heading back – otherwise you risk the Mendacious Vestige killing you. Be wary, however, as the icy wolves respawn.

With the Antediluvian Chisel in hand, fast travel to Skyrest Bridge and speak with Molhu in order to upgrade your lamp to have 3 Soul Flay charges, 2 Umbral Eye Socks, and 30% Dread resistance.

There are more Antediluvian Chisels to be found much later in the game, but these two upgrades alone will make navigating the perilous labyrinthine icy fields and fiery villages of Mournstead all the more doable.

That’s how you upgrade your Umbral Lamp in Lords of the Fallen. Don’t forget to socket your Umbral Lamp with Umbral Eyes as you keep upgrading your Lamp.