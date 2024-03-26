How To Get Summer Squash in Stardew Valley

Summer seeds are filled with hot peppers, blueberries, and melons in Stardew Valley, but the 1.6 Update has added secret Summer Squash seeds for players to discover while they explore the Valley map.

The 1.6 Update in Stardew Valley has been riddled with secrets, easter eggs, and quality-of-life improvements that make every new in-game day a treat. One of these special additions is a set of four new seasonal seeds. However, players won’t find these crops at Pierre’s shop, instead, they’ll need to get their hands dirty.

How To Find Summer Squash Seeds in Stardew Valley

Summer Squash Seeds are found in Stardew Valley by hitting the green grass spots in the ground with a hoe. These spots look similar to Artifact Spots, but the wiggly strands are longer, green-tinged, and seem more like grass than worms.

The seeds can also be found in Golden Fishing Treasure Chest from Spring 24 through Summer 20, and be earned as a price from the Mayor’s Price Machine using Tickets.

How To Buy Summer Squash Seeds in Stardew Valley

While Pierre won’t be selling Summer Squash Seeds, players can barter for them from the Raccoon’s Wife after completing the Big Tree questline and building the Racoon house. It will cost 15 Sap to purchase a bag of seeds.

How Long Does Summer Squash Take To Grow in Stardew Valley

Summer Squash needs 6 days to grow, and then they will continue to produce squash from the same plant throughout the season unless struck by lightning or eaten by crows. Be sure to have those scarecrows guarding this precious crop.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

