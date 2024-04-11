Category:
How to Get Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3

Hear no shots, see no shots.
Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is full of challenges to complete on a weekly basis, and you might find yourself needing Suppressed Clean Kills on enemy Operators. This guide will outline how you can easily get them out of the way.

How to Get Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3

Use a weapon with a suppressor attached and kill enemy Operators without taking damage to earn Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3. Clean Kills are a fairly common challenge type, and they have already been tied to multiple weekly tasks to unlock new Aftermarket Parts in multiplayer. Generally, getting a kill that is clean always just means taking no damage from any source while you’re in the gunfight.

Remember that damage from any source while you’re fighting another player will still ruin the potential for a Clean Kill. This makes certain weapons much better than others for the challenge, especially when they have a super fast TTK. One-shot kill weapons are even better, but we don’t always have that luxury. Challenges like “Earn 30 Suppressed Clean Kills with submachine guns” mean you can’t use any class you want.

Of course, the crux of these kills is also the suppressor attachment. Most weapons in MW3 benefit from having a muzzle like an L4R Flash Hider. Unfortunately, you’ll lose some control of your weapons in exchange for stealth if you use the Spitfire. I don’t recommend adding a suppressor that creates more of an ADS problem than a standard muzzle. As long as you use weapons that have decent base control, the change will be fine.

You might also be tempted to camp out with a tent to get some Suppressed Clean Kills in MW3. In my experience, it’s much better to play fast-paced modes and continue to chase kills. You will die far more, but you also have a higher chance for unscathed kills in the process.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

