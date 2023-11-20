When it comes to bringing down the hordes of the undead, you’ll need to get your hands on multiple pieces of encrypted technology. Here’s how you spawn and pick up the Cyphered Tablet in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies.

How to Get the Cyphered Tablet in MW3 Zombies

Throughout the Zombies game mode in the latest Call of Duty, players will often be tasked with picking up an enigmatic item known only as the Cyphered Tablet. While the name alone may sound like something you’d expect to find in The Mummy, it’s actually just a modern piece of tech needed to wrap up several Act One missions. While it may be presented as a standard objective at first, there are a few hoops you’ll need to jump through if you want the Cyphered Tablet to spawn. Having said all that, the actual act of prompting the CT to appear on the map is actually remarkably simple if you follow the general flow of the mission you’re running.

When it comes to this particularly rare item, if you want it to spawn, it’s IMPERATIVE that you complete all the other objectives of the mission. That means, if you’re playing through Hands Off, you MUST kill 50 zombies with Sentry Guns and kill 10 Mercs with Sentry Guns before the Cyphered Tablet will drop. This applies to every Act One mission that features the CT as a sub-quest.

Given that most missions require players to kill zombies in the titular game mode, it’s also relatively easy to find the Cyphered Tablet when it spawns. Once the previous objectives are complete, a random enemy will drop the item upon dying. Fortunately, if you happen to be busy dealing with a massive horde of the undead, you’ll be able to see the Cyphered Tablet appear on your map, meaning you should be able to track it down with ease.

Beyond simply not noticing where it spawned, there’s also a chance that you may die before picking up the Cyphered Tablet. In that case, another can be spawned by simply redoing the previous mission. Don’t worry about completing everything again – just the final step should be enough to drop another CT. It’s really that simple! Just complete your objectives and keep blasting the undead in your crosshairs, and you’ll wrap up the MW3 Zombies Act One missions in no time.