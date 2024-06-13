The Facet of Solitude in Destiny 2 is a must for Strand fans, as it can add a bunch of easy-to-proc Sever to your damage output. Getting it involves a bit of work, however, and you will need to be patient.

How to get the Facet of Solitude in Destiny 2

To open the Face of Solitude you need to collect five Memory: Vestige Darkness from Overgrown Chests in the pale heart, gaining a Memory: Impassive Darkness that will lead you to a Prismatic chest.

Now, that is a lot of words, so let’s break it down. Overgrown Chests can be found on the Pale Heart, the new area added to the game with The Final Shape. Overgrown chests can appear in The Landing, The Blooming, and the Impasse. They will look like a standard rewards chest but will be covered in a strange growth of Darkness energy.

To open them, you need to interact with them and then complete a challenge. The challenge can vary, either a race around some lit waypoints, or following a ghostly trail to a strange Darkness growth, or burning up some tumbleweed. Complete the challenge within the time and you can open the chest, getting a Memory: Vesting Darkness.

These are Rare items, but when you collect five of them, they will become a single Legendary item. You will need to hope that you randomly get the Memory: Impassive Darkness, as there are two different memories that can form. The other one is the Memory: Divisive Darkness, and that will lead you to the Facet of Honor.

When you get the Impassive Darkness, make your way to the Impass, and you will see a circle marked on the map. Make your way to the very edge of the map and look down, and you will see a Prismatic Chest on the ledge below. Drop it down, and you will get the Facet of Solitude.

What does the Facet of Solitude do?

Landing rapid precision hits emits a severing blast from the target. While transcendent, the severing blast is bigger.

Transcendence You resonate in perfect harmony with Light and Darkness. You gain increased ability regeneration, increased weapon damage, and damage resistance against combatants. Your grenade is replaced with a unique Prismatic grenade that combines multiple damage types. Defeating targets while Transcendent extends its duration. Sever The target’s connections to the world around them are cut, and their outgoing damage is significantly reduced. Severed targets unwind into a Tangle when defeated.

