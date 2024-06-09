So, your Memory Vestige has turned into the Memory: Darkness Divisive. Here’s how to find Memory: Darkness Divisive in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Facet of Honor in Destiny 2

To unlock Memory: Darkness Divisive, you’ll need to collect five Memory: Vestige Darkness. These vestiges can be obtained by interacting with the orange-tinged chests in the Pale Heart and completing the activities associated with them. This might involve pushing a ball into a hole or chasing down orange pillars of light while constrained by a time limit. Once you have five, there’s a chance that it’ll become Memory: Darkness Divisive, which is located in The Divide.

To reach The Divide, you’ll need to start at The Blooming. Head all the way southeast until you reach Seclusion. Follow the path straight until you reach Zavala’s house.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once here, you’ll need to go all the way across, past the well, and take the path in the cliff wall. Alternatively, you can go through The Impasse, following the highway. But the path there has way more turns, so I recommend The Blooming. Both paths will spit you out in the same place.

After you enter the cave by Zavala’s well, you’ll need to platform across a chasm, and you’ll soon find yourself in The Divide.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Our goal is to climb the mountain by following the right path. To do this, you can jump up the cars or follow the path to your left which slopes upwards. Use the jets of air to jump across the gaps.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Eventually, you’ll find the broken plane. It’s here that you can usually find the Facet of Bravery. But unfortunately, you’ll need to replay the Descent mission to grab it if you didn’t the first time.

Pass by the plane and continue following the slope upward until you see platforms. Jump across, and when you reach the second level, turn around and continue jumping.

Screenshots by The Escapist

You’ll eventually reach the building with a few satellites and an entrance. Jump up towards the right satellite and look over the cliff.

Screenshots by The Escapist

You’ll see a platform and a chest you can jump down to. This is the Prismatic chest!

Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist

If you’re in the mood to collect even more prismatic facets, completing the Memory: Blooming of Light is a good easy way to grab one more.

Jump down to it and unlock it to get the Facet of Honor.

Destiny 2 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy