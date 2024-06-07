Category:
How to Find the Memory: Blooming of Light

Tucked away in the Blooming is a memory...
Hidden in the Bloom is a memory. Here’s how to find the Memory: Blooming of Light in Destiny 2.

How to Find and Use Memory: Blooming of Light in Destiny 2

If you’ve wound up with a Memory: Blooming of Light in your inventory, you might be wondering what to do with it or how it even got there. You get Memory: Blooming of Light by collecting five Memory Vestige: Light, which drops by killing enemies in Cysts. For many players, they likely accomplished this while playing through the quest Alone in the Dark.

Once you have Memory: Blooming of Light head to, you guessed it!, the Blooming in the Pale Heart.

Image of the map where you can find the prismatic chest in Destiny 2
Our goal here is to find the Prismatic chest which will have now spawned in this area. Though this can sometimes be bugged. I had to come back several hours after the “Memory: Blooming in Light” icon spawned on my map for the chest to make its appearance.

Related: How to get the Facet of Sacrifice in Destiny 2

But if the chest has spawned in, head to the tree at the very bottom center of the map, just a little north of the Blooming Deep Lost Sector. Tucked amongst its roots will be a prismatic chest. Interact with it and you’ll get the Facet of Generosity, which will automatically unlock on all of your characters, including other classes.

Image of the prismatic chest in blooming of light in Destiny 2
Related: How To Get the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2

FacetDescription
Facet of GenerosityDefeating targets while transcendent creates Orbs of Power for your allies.

There are plenty of supportive new abilities in the Final Shape, so it only makes sense that we can share the wealth with our teammates, too! If you want to get even more out of the Facet of Generosity, you can combine it with a helmet mod like Power Preservation, which creates even more Orbs of Power for your allies every time you use your Super.

Destiny 2 is available now.

Destiny 2
